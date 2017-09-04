The Greeks equalised almost immediately with a well-place volley from Zeca. Given the run of play prior to Vertonghen’s goals it was no more than they deserved.

However, Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku (top photo) was on hand to restore Belgium’s one-goal advantage. A great save from Chelsea’s Thibaut Courtois (photo below) at the end of the game ensured Belgium of victory.

Having won 7 out of their 8 qualifying games and having drawn the other, Belgium have 22 points. With 2 matches still to play this is 8 points more than Bosnia and Herzegovina. This means that Belgium is the first European country to qualify from the 2018 World Cup.