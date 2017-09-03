The 201 kilometre race includes no fewer than 13 climbs. The sprinters Nacer Bouhanni and Marcel Kittel both failed to complete the race.

In the closing stages of the race Matthias Brändle went full out for victory with a solo 6 kilometres from the finish. However, his hopes were dashed in the final kilometer.

The Brussels Cycling Classic is the successor to the Paris-Brussels race that used to be 400 kilometres long. Since 2013 it has been known as the Brussels Cycling Classic and is ridden entirely on Belgian soil. Today’s race took in Greater Brussels, Flemish and Walloon Brabant and parts of Hainault province.