Belgium's victory matched their biggest competitive margin - a 10-1 mauling of San Marino in a 2002 World Cup qualifier.

And they might have made history but for a moment of madness from their midfielder Axel Witsel, who was sent off for a wild lunge on San Marino's Jamie Bosio near the centre circle after scoring the game's most spectacular goal (bottom photo).

Witsel netted the home side's fourth in the 27th minute with an acrobatic overhead kick after a pinpoint cross by the outstanding Meunier, but 14 minutes later he received his marching orders from Irish referee Neil Doyle.

Apart from making his team mates do his work in the second half, Witsel is certain to pick up a suspension and miss Belgium's next qualifier away to Greece.