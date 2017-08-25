After KV Oostende, AA Gent and Club Brugge’s disappointing performances in the qualifying rounds Zulte Waregem, who as cup winners qualified directly, will be alone in defending Belgian football’s colours in the Europa League.



Their opponents Lazio were 5th in the Italian Lega Serie A, while Nice came a surprising 3rd in the French Ligue 1. Vitesse won last season’s Dutch Cup. The 6 group stage games will be played on Thursday evenings between 14 September and 7 December.

The top 2 teams from each of the 12 groups will join 8 Champions League drop outs in the final 32.