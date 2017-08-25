As last week’s first leg ended goalless 3-0 was also the aggregate score. Club Brugge’s elimination at the final fence means that Belgium will have just 1 representative in this season’s Europa League.

AEK was dominant in the first half. However, it wasn’t until they were awarded a penalty after Horvath brought down Simoes inside the box that the Greeks finally took the lead on 28 minutes.

Hristodoulopoulos converted the penalty. Simoes put the Greeks 2-up on 40 minutes to make for a half time score of 2-0 to AEK Athens.

Club Brugge’s poor form continued in the second half with AEK remaining in the driving seat. Simoes’ second and AEK’s third goal of the evening in the second minute of injury time made for a final score of 3-0 to AEK Athens.