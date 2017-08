Author: MB

MB With the exception of Club Brugge it was another poor weekend for the so-called “big five” in the Belgian First Division. On Friday evening Standard de Liège were soundly beaten by 4-0 at home by Zulte Waregem. On Saturday Racing Genk were beaten 1-0 at home by the on-form Sporting Charleroi. On Sunday Sporting Anderlecht lost 3-2 at home to Sint-Truiden. In the final match of the weekend AA Genk were beaten 3-2 by Excel Mouscron.