Bruges in a tricky position Author: Michaël Torfs

Fri 18/08/2017 - 15:00 Michaël Torfs In football, Club Brugge failed to score against AEK Athens in their first leg of the Europa League play-offs. The match in Bruges ended all square: 0-0. A disappointment for vice-champions Club Brugge, but they underlined the fact that it is also important not to swallow a goal at home.

There was mainly disappointment just after the final whistle. Bruges know they will be in for tough challenge next week in Athens. The Greeks took a fast start, with two excellent chances, but Ethan Horvath made two top-notch saves.

Club Brugge upped the pace and had some good chances later in the match, but the visitors stood strong. 0-0 is a tricky outcome for Bruges, who will need a goal in Athens. They will be balancing between attacking and defending.

Club Brugge were ousted in the previous round, the Champions League preliminaries, and referred to the Europa League play-offs. Belgian Champions Anderlecht automatically qualified for the Champions League, while Cup winners Zulte Waregem automatically qualified for the Europa League group stage.