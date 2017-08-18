There was mainly disappointment just after the final whistle. Bruges know they will be in for tough challenge next week in Athens. The Greeks took a fast start, with two excellent chances, but Ethan Horvath made two top-notch saves.

Club Brugge upped the pace and had some good chances later in the match, but the visitors stood strong. 0-0 is a tricky outcome for Bruges, who will need a goal in Athens. They will be balancing between attacking and defending.

Club Brugge were ousted in the previous round, the Champions League preliminaries, and referred to the Europa League play-offs. Belgian Champions Anderlecht automatically qualified for the Champions League, while Cup winners Zulte Waregem automatically qualified for the Europa League group stage.