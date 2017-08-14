Charleroi surprised Anderlecht with goals from Baby and Christian Benavente after the break to keep the maximum, a real feat since the club sees its best players leave after each season. This time, coach Mazzu lost midfielder Damien Marcq (AA Gent) and defender Clinton Mata (KRC Genk) but this is not affecting the team apparently.

Anderlecht had a poor start to the season so far, scoring just once in three games, which leaves them with just one victory, one draw and a defeat. President Roger Vanden Stock had hoped for a better present for his 75th birthday.

In other action, KRC Genk whipped Antwerp FC 3-5 at the Bosuil, while a battling Standard were beaten by Sint-Truiden 1-0 in Limburg. Genk and Standard, two clubs with big ambitions, have 4 points now. From the traditional top-5 clubs, Club Brugge have 9 points, Anderlecht, Standard and RC Genk 4 and AA Gent just 1.