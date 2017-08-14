Kevin and Jonathan Borlée have been in the World finals ever since 2009, usually coming fourth. It all started in the Beijing Games in 2008. Since then, they didn't miss a single 4x400m final in a big championship.

Frustration reigned after the race. Dylan said: "It's hard for us but we have to accept it." Jonathan added "it's very frustrating." Kevin said: "Another fourth place."

Belgium had a good chance to grab a medal, after Jamaica, the Bahamas and Botswana had been ousted in the semis.

The fourth place leaves Belgium with just one medal after the London Worlds: Nafi Thiam took the Gold in the heptathlon.