Youngster Stuyven set up a solo effort in the final 3 kilometres and made it to the finish, despite fierce resistance in the background. Stuyven, an ambitious young man who last won Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne last year, was delighted with the win and said "it's the icing on the cake" though he had to dig deep on the cobble stones of the Vesten, at the foot of the famous Geraardsbergen Wall (Muur).

The stage race featured top riders such as Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet, and Giro winner Tom Dumoulin. Dumoulin grabbed the lead yesterday, in a rainy stage where he finished second behind 'rain man' Tim Wellens, and hung on to his leader's jersey today.

Sagan was very active today, but missed his chance to win the GC due to bad luck yesterday, when he suffered a puncture at a crucial moment in the stage. He finished 7th in the final standings.

The BinckBank Tour is part of the World Tour circuit.