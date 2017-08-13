AA Gent fail to sink Malinwa and pay a hefty bill Author: Michaël Torfs

Former Ghent forward Tim Matthys, now KV Mechelen, spoiled the party for AA Gent with a wonderful strike.
Sun 13/08/2017 - 10:15 Michaël Torfs In football, title challengers AA Gent failed to put an end to their poor start to the season. After two defeats in the domestic competition, the Buffaloes looked set to take their first victory at KV Mechelen, but Malinwa equalised in the end. In other action, KV Oostende lost to revelations Waasland-Beveren.

AA Gent were ousted in Europe and had 0 points in the Belgian league so far. When winger Samuel Kalu made it 0-1 in Mechelen, AA Gent upped the pace in the match. However, the second half was for KV Mechelen. Gent had some good opportunities on the counter-attack, but Japanese striker Yuya Kubo missed a big one and hit the post on a second attempt. AA Gent paid this dear, when their former player Tim Matthys equalised 3 minutes from time (1-1).

Last season's revelations KV Oostende suffered an embarrassing 0-3 defeat at home against Waasland-Beveren. Zinho Gano scored two for the visitors, trained by Philippe Clement, who is enjoying a strong debut as head coach.

In other action, Eupen were once again defeated, this time by KV Kortrijk (1-2). Sporting Lokeren were whipped by Mouscron (0-2), despite the debut of newly-arrived head coach Peter Maes, who made his comeback at Lokeren after a successful spell a couple of years ago.