AA Gent were ousted in Europe and had 0 points in the Belgian league so far. When winger Samuel Kalu made it 0-1 in Mechelen, AA Gent upped the pace in the match. However, the second half was for KV Mechelen. Gent had some good opportunities on the counter-attack, but Japanese striker Yuya Kubo missed a big one and hit the post on a second attempt. AA Gent paid this dear, when their former player Tim Matthys equalised 3 minutes from time (1-1).

Last season's revelations KV Oostende suffered an embarrassing 0-3 defeat at home against Waasland-Beveren. Zinho Gano scored two for the visitors, trained by Philippe Clement, who is enjoying a strong debut as head coach.

In other action, Eupen were once again defeated, this time by KV Kortrijk (1-2). Sporting Lokeren were whipped by Mouscron (0-2), despite the debut of newly-arrived head coach Peter Maes, who made his comeback at Lokeren after a successful spell a couple of years ago.