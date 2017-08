Since being promoted Brighton & Hove Albion have been looking to recruit quality players to help their chances in the English Premier League. They feel that Izquierdo fits the bills.

On Wednesday evening the news broke that the player, Club Brugge and Brighton and Hove Albion had reach an agreement on a transfer fee.

The fee of between 15 and 18 million euro is a record for both clubs. If all goes well José Izquierdo will make his debut for Brighton against Manchester City at the weekend.