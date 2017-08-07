The Great Old is alive and kicking Author: Michaël Torfs

Antwerp have 4 points already, an unexpected bonus after matches against top clubs Anderlecht and AA Gent/
Mon 07/08/2017 - 11:45 Michaël Torfs In football, AA Gent were stunned by newcomers Antwerp FC. The country's oldest club took it 0-1, making it a dramatic start to the season for AA Gent. Only 3 clubs are left with the maximum of 6 points after 2 days of play: Zulte Waregem, Charleroi and Club Brugge, who downed Eupen 3-1.

Royal Antwerp FC held champions Anderlecht to a draw last weekend in their first match back in the top flight, and managed a hold-up in AA Gent's Ghelamco Arena on Sunday: 0-1 after Jaadi cashed in on a Ghent blunder in defence. AA Gent were ousted in the Europa League qualifiers in an early stage and are left with 0 points in the domestic competition.

Club Brugge beat Eupen 3-1, but had to work harder than the score suggests. The West-Flemings are one of just 3 clubs picking up 2 wins in 2 matches, together with Zulte Waregem (2-0 against Sint-Truiden) and Charleroi (2-5 at Excelsior Mouscron).

AA Gent, KV Oostende, Lokeren and Eupen missed their start completely and failed to pick a point yet. Champions Anderlecht squeezed past Oostende yesterday (1-0, a late goal from Hanni) and have 4 points.