Royal Antwerp FC held champions Anderlecht to a draw last weekend in their first match back in the top flight, and managed a hold-up in AA Gent's Ghelamco Arena on Sunday: 0-1 after Jaadi cashed in on a Ghent blunder in defence. AA Gent were ousted in the Europa League qualifiers in an early stage and are left with 0 points in the domestic competition.

Club Brugge beat Eupen 3-1, but had to work harder than the score suggests. The West-Flemings are one of just 3 clubs picking up 2 wins in 2 matches, together with Zulte Waregem (2-0 against Sint-Truiden) and Charleroi (2-5 at Excelsior Mouscron).

AA Gent, KV Oostende, Lokeren and Eupen missed their start completely and failed to pick a point yet. Champions Anderlecht squeezed past Oostende yesterday (1-0, a late goal from Hanni) and have 4 points.