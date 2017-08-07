Thiam was in second place after the first day (100 metres hurdles, high jump, shot put and 200 metres), just behind Germany's Carolin Schäfer. Thiam had won the high jump and shot put event, but Schäfer did better in the 200 metres, not one of Thiam's favourite disciplines.

On the second day, Thiam kept calm, regaining the lead by winning the long jump, and extending her pole-position in the javelin. The only thing she had to do was to 'survive' the concluding 800 metres.

The running events are her weak spot, but her bonus was big enough - she could afford to lose 12 seconds on Schäfer - and she was never in trouble, collecting a total of 6,784 points and edging Schäfer (6,696 points) and Dutchwoman Anouk Vetter (6,636 points) in the final standings (small photo).