Nafi Thiam leads the pack after two events in London Author: Michaël Torfs

Sat 05/08/2017 - 15:27 Michaël Torfs Belgium's Nafissatou Thiam is leading the women's heptathlon at the World Championships after two events. Thiam came 11th in the opening event, the 100 metres hurdles, but won the high jump to take the lead after just two of the seven events, edging Cuba's Yorgelis Rodriguez, who surprised herself in the high jump.

Thiam posted a time of 13.54 seconds in the hurdles, her second best career time, 0.20 seconds above her personal best set in Götzis this year (13.34). This put her in eleventh place, but next came Thiam's specialty: the high jump.

Thiam cleared 1.95 metres to win it, failing three times on 1.98. Rodriguez improved her personal best with 8 centimetres to come second, also clearing 1.95.

Thiam has 2.215 points now, holding a small margin over Rodriguez (2.207). Germany's Caroline Schäfer is third with 2.165 points.

One of the contenders for the Gold, Laura Ikauniece-Admidina, was forced to pull out after injury. Katarina Johnson-Thompson of Britain had to be content with just 1.80 metres in the high jump.

The heptathlon will continue tonight, with the shot put and the 200 metres.

In the men's 400 metres, both Jonathan and Kevon Borlée qualified for tomorrow's semi-finals.