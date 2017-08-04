AA Gent had only drawn 1-all in their home game last week, and came 1-0 behind in Austria. The team didn't find its best form, was without first-choice goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic, lost star player Franko Andreijasevic through injury and was reduced to ten men shortly after the break.

Still, coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck refused to find excuses for the 3-1 shock defeat and the early European exit (also bottom photo). "We were just not good enough. This is a black page in the club's history books." AA Gent had a successful Champions League campaign two seasons ago, and scored in the Europa League last season, ousting Tottenham last spring.

KV Oostende played their first ever European home game at the coast, but failed to wipe out the 4-2 defeat in Marseille. Both teams could have scored, but no goals were to be seen in the Sluyter Arena. (photo below)