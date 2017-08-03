Club Brugge drew last week’s first leg in Bruges 3-3. The result means that Club Brugge goes into the hat for the 4th qualifying round of this season’s UEFA Europa League.
Despite forcing a corner early on Club Brugge were soon on the back foot. Adebayor put the Turks 1-up on 7 minutes with a well-placed header. Club looked hopeless against an all-dominant Baseksehir.
The West Flemings’ next chance came on the half hour when Denswil headed just wide from a Vormer corner.
It was goal at the other end a couple of minutes later (photo). Visca put the ball past Hovath on 35 minutes to make it 2-0 on the night and 5-3 on aggregate to the Turks.
It was more of the same in the second half and Caicara shot just wide for Basaksehir in the first minute.
The Basaksehir keeper Babacan had a lucky escape after he brought down Touba (photo) inside the box. However, the referee judged that he had been fouled and no penalty was given.
Visca came close to his second goal of the evening, but his shot hit the post.
The best chance for club Brugge came at the other end when Izquierdo shot over goal. The match ended 2-0 on the night and 5-3 to the Turks on aggregate.