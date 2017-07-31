There were more goals in the 6pm kick-off between Sint-Truiden and AA Gent. AA Gent took the lead on 39 minutes through Andrijasevic, making for a half time of 1-0 in the visitor’s favour.
An exciting second half saw Vetokele equalize for Sint-Truiden on 63 minutes. Ceballos made it 2-1 to the Canaries on 72 minutes.
However, AA Gent drew level 3 minutes later through Gigot. Ceballos’ 2nd goal of the game 2 minutes from time proved enough to give Sint-Truiden all three points.
Disappointment in Ostend
KV Oostende have lost their first match of the new First Division season. The West Flemings were beaten 1-0 at home by Excel Mouscron. Bolingi scored the only goal of the match on 65 minutes. KV Oostende’s Sebastien Siani was sent off on 82 minutes for flagrant foul on Mouscron’s Amallah.