There were more goals in the 6pm kick-off between Sint-Truiden and AA Gent. AA Gent took the lead on 39 minutes through Andrijasevic, making for a half time of 1-0 in the visitor’s favour.

An exciting second half saw Vetokele equalize for Sint-Truiden on 63 minutes. Ceballos made it 2-1 to the Canaries on 72 minutes.

However, AA Gent drew level 3 minutes later through Gigot. Ceballos’ 2nd goal of the game 2 minutes from time proved enough to give Sint-Truiden all three points.