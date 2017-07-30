Mechele opened the scoring for Club Brugge on 5 minutes with Dennis making it 2-0 to Club on 17 minutes. It was Dennis that found the back of the net again 7 minutes later to put the visitors 3-up.
Despite Club Brugge going done to 10 men when Palacios was sent off for on 32 minutes.
Despite being a man up Sporting Lokeren were unable to capitalize. Things went from bad to worse for them when Miric put the ball past his own keeper to make it 4-0 to Club Brugge.
Sporting Lokeren’s Steve De Ridder summed his team’s performance up perfectly in a post-match interview when he said “We made ourselves look stupid”.
Second half goals seal it for Zulte Waregem
The Zulte Waregem fans that had travelled the 235 kilometres to the Eupen will feel that their trip was well worth it.
After a somewhat sluggish start they saw their team dominate a match against an AS Eupen side that lacked creativity. De fauw open the scoring on 34 minutes making for a half time score of 1-0 to the visitors.
A Šaponjic penalty made it 2-0 to Zulte Waregem on 55 minutes. De Pauw made it 3-0 4 minutes later with Šaponjic (photo) put his team 4-up on 65 minutes. AS Eupen’s humiliation was complete when Coopman made it 5-0 to Zulte Waregem 3 minutes from time.
6-goal thriller in Genk
There was no lack of excitement nor of goals in Saturday evening’s game between Racing Genk and Waasland-Beveren.
Waasland-Beveren finished the first half with a goal from Myny. The second half was just 2 minutes old when Gano made it 2-0 to the East Flemings.
Waasland-Beveren seemed to be heading for victory. However, 3 Racing Genk goals in 12 minutes put paid to that.
The goals came from Naranjo (70 minutes), Samatta (80 minutes) and Schrijvers (82 minutes). Gano’s 2nd and Waasland-Beveren’s 3rd goal of the match in the 2nd minute of injury time made for a final score of 3-3.
Zebras claim victory against KV Kortrijk
Sporting Charleroi enjoyed a 1-0 victory against KV Kortrijk on Saturday evening. The Zebras' goal came from a Pollet penalty on 11 minutes.