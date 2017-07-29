The result means that a 2-0 win in the home leg would be enough to ensure the West Flemings of qualification for the play-off for the group stage. More than 1,000 KV Oostende supporters made the trip to the Stade Vélodrome to cheer on their team.

Germain scored 3 of Olympique Marseille’s 4 goals on 3, 58 and 83 minutes. The French side’s other goal came from Sanson on 33 minutes. KVO’s goals came from a Siani penalty on 27 minutes and from Musona on 70 minutes.

Whether or not they qualify for the Europa League play-off, the KVO and their fans will value the experience of having played a European tie against one of our continent’s great clubs.