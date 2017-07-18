Gilbert, who won the Tour of Flanders only this year, is suffering from stomach 'flu. It was his Quick-Step Floors team that broke the news via social media this morning after Monday's day of rest for the riders. Gilbert is suffering from a viral form of gastro-enteritis affecting stomach and intestines. Fellow teammate Marcel Kittel has stomach complaints too fuelling speculation that a virus is doing the rounds of the Belgian team.

Gilbert has failed to impress in this year's Tour and is currently ranked 79th, 1hour 48'28" behind the Tour's British leader Chris Froome.