Greg Van Avermaet (BMC), who just turned 32, also has realistic ambitions to clinch the day's prize. He won a stage in 2015 and 2016 and wants to make it three in a row. Not a real sprinter and not a real climber, Van Avermaet is a strong rider who can win a tough, hilly stage, and he is fast enough in a sprint of a breakaway group, beating Peter Sagan in a tense final sprint in Rodez in 2015.

In-form Oliver Naesen saw his contract with the French team AG2R extended, a reward for taking the Belgian title. He will also get a special tricolour bicycle from his sponsor. Naesen is only 26 and still needs to search his limits. He is flying for the moment, enjoying the form of his life and his spirits were boosted by the Belgian title.