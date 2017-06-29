Bakelants, a Tour de France stage winner in Ajaccio and Yellow Jersey in 2013, will be competing in his fifth Tour de France. He told Het Laatste Nieuws that he would bring with him a "pack of condoms, because you never know where those podium chicks have been hanging out".

Tour director Christian Prudhomme was not amused and demanded an apology, adding he would contact the AG2R team. The team said that "Bakelants no doubt wanted to be humorous" but admitted his joke was "very bad taste".

"We apologise to the organisers and to those who may have been offended by this remark", the French team added. Meanwhile, Bakelants has also apologised himself on Twitter, offering his "sincerest apologies" for his "inappropriate words".