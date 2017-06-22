Meesseman steered the Cats to victory with a strong final quarter, where she made the difference for Belgium. The West-Fleming had 27 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 5 blocks. Kim Mestdagh had 19 points, Ann Wauters 17.

"Everything which follows now is extra. The final minutes were sheer happiness for us", Meesseman said. Veteran Ann Wauters (36) believes Belgium is capable of taking a medal. "Now we have to steamroll through and set new goals. We can clinch a medal here!"

As Belgium are now certain of World Cup ticket, Wauters will try to extend her international career "if my body allows me."