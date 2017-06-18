Joanne was one of many to deposit a flower at her father's monument, along higher parts of the mountain road where the trees have disappeared and the bare stone ramps make it look like a moon landscape. "I don't know many people who are being remembered with so much love after 50 years", she said. (Tom Simpson passed away on the Mont Ventoux in the Tour de France of 1967, on 13 July red).

Among those scaling the mountain, was also the Belgian cycling legend Eddy Merckx, who celebrated his 72nd birthday today. Merckx still remembers Tom Simpson from his early career as a team mate in the Peugeot team with the iconic white black-checked shirts, which many wore at the start (pictures below). "He was a fine chap. As a room mate, he gave me good advice. I learned a lot from him."