Belgium missed star player Eden Hazard (see below) and started with strikers Romelu Lukaku (Everton) and Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea) in attack. The Red Devils had a strong start in Brussels, and were rewarded when in-form Batshuayi scored a beautiful opener (photo below).

However, a bad decision by goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea) and Kevin De Bruyne (Man.City) resulted in De Bruyne losing the ball just in front of his own goal: Krmencik equalised before the break and Belgium had to start from scratch again.

Marouane Fellaini, who helped Manchester United win the Europa League, was one of the many substitutes after the break. His technically perfect header put Belgium 2-1 ahead and so it remained. This made 'Big Fella' the match winner.