David Goffin reached the quarter-finals in Paris last year. The aim was to repeat or improve this effort in this edition. The 26-year-old had shown his excellent form in recent weeks, beating Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo and making life hard for clay court great Rafael Nadal in Madrid, in a tennis fight considered as "epic" by the public.

Goffin's aspirations came to a dramatic end this morning, when he was making a long slide and hitting a mat at the back of the court, twisting his right ankle. It is feared Goffin could be out injured for a long time. An MRI scan revealed his ankle ligaments were not torn, further examinations should shed more light on the matter.

The Belgian hopes now remain with Elise Mertens, who is facing Venus Williams in her third-round match in the women's singles.