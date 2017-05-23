Tielemans, a 20-year-old who reached the limelight in Anderlecht's youth teams, said he "improved a lot under René Weiler" and that he became physically stronger.

This morning, Anderlecht General Manager Herman Van Holsbeeck confirmed what everybody knew, i.e. that Tielemans is leaving the club, and also confirmed that the south French principality of Monte Carlo will be his destination. AS Monaco just grabbed the French league title, ending years of dominance from Paris SG.

