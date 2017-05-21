Club Brugge have secured a place in the second qualifying round of next seasons Champions League after a 2-1 home win against AA Gent. Club’s goals came from Wesley Moraes on 24 minutes and Vanaken on 57 minutes. Salef pulled on back for AA Gent on 70 minutes.

The result sees Club Brugge finish 2nd with 45 points. AA Gent is third with 41 points. 3rd placed AA Gent have secured a place in the third qualifying round of next season’s Europa League.