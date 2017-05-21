Club Brugge have secured a place in the second qualifying round of next seasons Champions League after a 2-1 home win against AA Gent. Club’s goals came from Wesley Moraes on 24 minutes and Vanaken on 57 minutes. Salef pulled on back for AA Gent on 70 minutes.
The result sees Club Brugge finish 2nd with 45 points. AA Gent is third with 41 points. 3rd placed AA Gent have secured a place in the third qualifying round of next season’s Europa League.
Four goals in Zulte Waregem v Sporting Charleroi
Having won the Belgian Cup back in March Zulte Waregem was already certain of a place in the group stage on next season’s Europa League.
Meanwhile, Sporting Charleroi had no chance of qualifying for European football. Nevertheless, gave of their best. Benavente scored twice on 9 and 26 minutes to put Charleroi 2-0 up at half time.
However, goals from Dalsgaard and Mühren on 56 and 86 minutes made for a final score of 2-2. Zulte Waregem finish 6th with 33 points, Sporting Charleroi ends the season 5th.
Champions victorious against KVO
The Champions Sporting Anderlecht came back from a goal down to beat KV Oostende 3-2. KVO took the lead on 28 minutes though Milic. However, the half ended all square after Rozehnal scored an own-goal on 42 minutes. Anderlecht went 2-1 up through Dendoncker on 64 minutes.
Akpala’s 68th minute goal made it 2-1. Franck Acheampong scored what was to be the winning goal on 78 minutes to make for a final score of 3-2 to Sporting Anderlecht.
As Champions Anderlecht have qualified for the group stage of the Champions League. 4th-placed KV Oostende much take on the winner of the Play-Off II final for a place in the first qualifying round of next season’s Europa League.