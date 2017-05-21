However, an Onyekuru penalty on 88 minutes and a second goal from the Nigerian on 90 minutes made for a nail-biting climax to a match that finished 3-2 to Roeselare.

With 22 goals Onyekuru is just one goal behind the season’s top goal-scorer, the Champions Anderlecht’s Teodorczyk. He would have been level with the Pole, had the linesman not disallowed one of his goals on Saturday.

The result sees KAS Eupen finish 3rd in Play-Off II B with 13 points from 10 games. Despite Saturday’s victory Roeselare remains bottom with 7 points.