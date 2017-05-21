KRC Genk had been certain of qualification for the Play-off final for some time and fielded many second team players for their trip to East Flanders. Genk went ahead on 4 minutes after Lokeren’s Persoon scored an own goal.
However, Tom De Sutter’s 57th minute goal earned a well-deserved point for the East Flemings. Unbeaten in Play-Off II B, KRC Genk finish top with 26 points from 10 games. Sporting Lokeren is 2nd with 15 points.
An exciting climax to Roeselare v KAS Eupen
With goals from Goodwin (8 minutes), Brouwers (43 minutes) and Zolotic (72 minutes) Roeselare seemed to be cruising to victory in their game against KAS Eupen.
However, an Onyekuru penalty on 88 minutes and a second goal from the Nigerian on 90 minutes made for a nail-biting climax to a match that finished 3-2 to Roeselare.
With 22 goals Onyekuru is just one goal behind the season’s top goal-scorer, the Champions Anderlecht’s Teodorczyk. He would have been level with the Pole, had the linesman not disallowed one of his goals on Saturday.
The result sees KAS Eupen finish 3rd in Play-Off II B with 13 points from 10 games. Despite Saturday’s victory Roeselare remains bottom with 7 points.
Kortrijk take all 3 points
In what, even in Belgium, is one of the shortest distances for fans to travel to an away game, KV Kortrijk travelled the 10 or so kilometers to Excel Mouscron, hoping to end the season on a high.
An a times mind-numbing match was decided by a Saadi penalty on 70 minutes. The win sees KV Kortrijk finish 4th in Play-Off II B with 12 points from 10 games. Excel Mouscron finish 5th with 8 points.