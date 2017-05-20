Sint-Truiden finish the job in style Author: MB

Sat 20/05/2017 - 14:12 MB The final games in Play-off II A were played on Friday evening. Read all about the wins for Sint-Truiden, Standard de Liège and Waasland-Beveren. Sint-Truiden was already 99.9% certain of a place in the Play-off II final against neighbours Racing Genk. Friday evening’s opponents KV Mechelen would have needed a victory by 6 clear goals in order to stop the Canaries.

In the end it was Sint-Truiden that won not by 6 but by 7 goals to nil. Sint-Truiden’s goals came from Vetokele on 6 minutes, Fernandes on 13 minutes, Gerkens on 18 minutes, Ceballos from the penalty spot on 59 minutes and an Abrahams hat-trick (70, 75 and 88 minutes).

Sint-Truiden end their Play-off II A campaign on top with 22 points from 10 games, 6 points more than 2nd placed KV Mechelen.
 

Standard end season on a high

Standard gave their long-suffering fans something to cheer about in what was the last game of the season. The Liège club beat Lierse 2-0 at home on Friday evening.

Standard’s goals came from Orlando Sá on 23 minutes and Marin on 90 minutes. Standard de Liège finishes Play-off II A 4th with 14 points from 10 games. Lierse SK finishes 6th with 10 points.

Union beaten at home by Waasland-Beveren

Union had a dream start to Play-off II A. However, their fortunes have flagged somewhat in recent weeks. Friday evening was no exception. Waasland-Beveren took all three points from Friday evening’s match winning 3-1.

Union took the lead on 28 minutes through Da Silva. However, second half goals Ampomah (on 53 and 83 minutes) and Borry on 74 minutes were enough to give Waasland-Beveren victory.

Waasland-Beveren end Play-off II A 3rd with 15 points form 10 games. Union finishes 5th with 10 points.