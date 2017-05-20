In the end it was Sint-Truiden that won not by 6 but by 7 goals to nil. Sint-Truiden’s goals came from Vetokele on 6 minutes, Fernandes on 13 minutes, Gerkens on 18 minutes, Ceballos from the penalty spot on 59 minutes and an Abrahams hat-trick (70, 75 and 88 minutes).

Sint-Truiden end their Play-off II A campaign on top with 22 points from 10 games, 6 points more than 2nd placed KV Mechelen.

