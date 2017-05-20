In the end it was Sint-Truiden that won not by 6 but by 7 goals to nil. Sint-Truiden’s goals came from Vetokele on 6 minutes, Fernandes on 13 minutes, Gerkens on 18 minutes, Ceballos from the penalty spot on 59 minutes and an Abrahams hat-trick (70, 75 and 88 minutes).
Sint-Truiden end their Play-off II A campaign on top with 22 points from 10 games, 6 points more than 2nd placed KV Mechelen.
Standard end season on a high
Standard gave their long-suffering fans something to cheer about in what was the last game of the season. The Liège club beat Lierse 2-0 at home on Friday evening.
Standard’s goals came from Orlando Sá on 23 minutes and Marin on 90 minutes. Standard de Liège finishes Play-off II A 4th with 14 points from 10 games. Lierse SK finishes 6th with 10 points.
Union beaten at home by Waasland-Beveren
Union had a dream start to Play-off II A. However, their fortunes have flagged somewhat in recent weeks. Friday evening was no exception. Waasland-Beveren took all three points from Friday evening’s match winning 3-1.
Union took the lead on 28 minutes through Da Silva. However, second half goals Ampomah (on 53 and 83 minutes) and Borry on 74 minutes were enough to give Waasland-Beveren victory.
Waasland-Beveren end Play-off II A 3rd with 15 points form 10 games. Union finishes 5th with 10 points.