Michaël Torfs Anderlecht grabbed their 34th league title in Charleroi. Here are some pictures to give you a taste of Anderlecht's celebrations. The explosion of joy was immense after a long and hard season, and stressful play-offs. The head picture shows Belgian youngster and Golden Shoe winner Youri Tielemans, poised to move to French champions AS Monaco now.