Top scorer Lukasz Teodorczyk scored his first goals in nine games for Anderlecht to steer his club to victory and to the league title
The final whistle
Winger Frank Acheampong as ceremony master
Veteran goalkeeper Frank Boeckx with Anderlecht President Roger Vanden Stock. Vanden Stock praised the club's Financial Manager Herman Van Holsbeeck, one of the few persons who still believed in newly-arrived coach René Weiler in difficult times, last autumn.
Anderlecht dethrone Club Brugge as league champions. Anderlecht were ousted from the Europa League by Manchester United a couple of weeks ago, but only in extra time. This title makes up for the Europa League deception.