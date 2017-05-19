Anderlecht could have become champions last weekend, but drew 1-all at arch rivals Club Brugge, when a win was needed. A second chance came yesterday, in Charleroi. The home team, dubbed the Zebras, have built a reputation as a strong defending block.

When Chris Bedia put Charleroi ahead, it looked as if Anderlecht may have to postpone the party again, but their Polish top scorer Lukasz Teodorczyk (dubbed Teo) found back his best form just in time to score twice, turning the tables around. Massimo Bruno added a third one in the dying minutes: 1-3.