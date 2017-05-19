Anderlecht crowned Belgian football champions! Author: Michaël Torfs

Fri 19/05/2017 - 10:07 Michaël Torfs Royal Sporting Club Anderlecht have clinched their 34th league title in the top flight. The Brussels club took it 1-3 in Charleroi to create an unassailable gap with second-placed Club Brugge. It was top scorer Lukasz Theodorczyk who re-emerged to score twice and steer Anderlecht to victory, wiping out a 1-0 Charleroi lead. There is just one more day of play to go in the Belgian football league; Club Brugge and AA Gent will fight it out for second place next Sunday in Bruges.

Anderlecht could have become champions last weekend, but drew 1-all at arch rivals Club Brugge, when a win was needed. A second chance came yesterday, in Charleroi. The home team, dubbed the Zebras, have built a reputation as a strong defending block.

When Chris Bedia put Charleroi ahead, it looked as if Anderlecht may have to postpone the party again, but their Polish top scorer Lukasz Teodorczyk (dubbed Teo) found back his best form just in time to score twice, turning the tables around. Massimo Bruno added a third one in the dying minutes: 1-3.