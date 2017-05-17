Sint-Truiden had gone a goal behind against Lierse SK with Benson putting the home side one-up on 34 minutes. The Sint-Truiden coach Leko brought in Bolingoli and Peeters and this served to improve the Canaries’ game.
Gerkens (top photo) levelled the score in the first minute of the second half with Vetokele putting them ahead from the penalty spot on 69 minutes. It was job done when Ceballos made it 3-1 to Sint-Truiden 8 minutes from time. Lierse’s Diarra was sent off in the 89th minute for his second bookable offence of the game.
Sint-Tuiden lead Play-Off II A with 19 points, three points more than second-placed KV Mechelen who they play on Friday. Unless KV Mechelen manages to win 6-0 in Sint-Truiden, it will be the Canaries that take on KRC Genk in the Play-Off II a final.
Disappointment despite 1-0 win
Despite beating Union Saint-Gilloise by a goal to nil, it was a disappointing evening for KV Mechelen. Pfeffer scored the only goal of the match on 34 minutes. KV Mechelen had by far the lion’s share of the chances, but lacked that finishing touch.
Disappointment descended on the stadium when the results of the other matches were announced and it dawned on the KV Mechelen team that nothing short of a miracle would be needed on Friday in order for them to qualify for the Play-Off II final.
There was also a nice touch at the end of the game when the KV Mechelen support applauded the visiting fans from Union who had continued to sing and cheer on their team during the entire match despite being a goal down for the best part of an hour.
Too little, too late for Standard
After what even the most die-hard fan would describe as an atrocious season, Standard de Liège finally put in a strong performance away at Waasland-Beveren in a match where neither team had anything to win or lose.
Two goals from Edmond on 33 minutes and Mmaee (photo) on 35 minutes saw Standard go two-up. However, Gano’s 37th minute goal made for a half time score of 2-1 to Standard. Edmilson Junior’s 51st minute goal was enough to ensure Standard of a well-deserved victory.