Sint-Truiden had gone a goal behind against Lierse SK with Benson putting the home side one-up on 34 minutes. The Sint-Truiden coach Leko brought in Bolingoli and Peeters and this served to improve the Canaries’ game.

Gerkens (top photo) levelled the score in the first minute of the second half with Vetokele putting them ahead from the penalty spot on 69 minutes. It was job done when Ceballos made it 3-1 to Sint-Truiden 8 minutes from time. Lierse’s Diarra was sent off in the 89th minute for his second bookable offence of the game.

Sint-Tuiden lead Play-Off II A with 19 points, three points more than second-placed KV Mechelen who they play on Friday. Unless KV Mechelen manages to win 6-0 in Sint-Truiden, it will be the Canaries that take on KRC Genk in the Play-Off II a final.