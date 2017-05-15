Matches between Club Brugge and Sporting Anderlecht are always highly-charged affairs, but the two teams fourth meeting of the season was of even greater importance.

With 3 games left the home side Club Brugge were 4 points behind Sporting Anderlecht. Victory for the visitors would mean that they would become Belgian Champions for the 34th time.

The fact that this might happen in the stadium of their bitter rivals Club Brugge gave it an extra dimension.

Anderlecht got off to a dream start with Hani opening the scoring from a well-placed free-kick on 9 minutes. The vistors seemed in control until Spajic’s foul resulted in a Club Brugge free-kick.

Vormer followed the example set by Hanni and found the back of the net on 36 minutes. The half ended 1-1.