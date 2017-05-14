AA Gent started well, but were unable to create very many chances. Meanwhile, everything went to plan for Charleroi and the visitors took the lead on 25 minutes through Saglik.

The goal came just a minute after Charleroi had gone a man down when Tainmont was given his marching orders for a foul on Perbet.

AA Gent equalized from the penalty spot five minutes before half time half time through Kubo. The second have saw AA Gent push forward. However, they were for the most part unable to break through Sporting Charleroi’s rink of steel and even when they were the Charleroi keeper Kalinic was on hand to deny them.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw. The result sees AA Gent remain 3rd with 38 points, 3 points behind second-placed Club Brugge. Sporting Charleroi are 5th with 34 points.