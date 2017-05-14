Hamalaien put the home side 2-1 up on 37 minutes with Leye making it 3-1 on 44 minutes. This remained the final score and just as in the Cup Final two months ago Zulte Waregem had got the better of KV Oostende.

The result sees Zulte Waregem remain 6th in Play-off I with 34 points. KVO are 4th with 36 points.

However, this could change depending on how Sporting Charleroi perform against AA Gent later today.