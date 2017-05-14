Hamalaien put the home side 2-1 up on 37 minutes with Leye making it 3-1 on 44 minutes. This remained the final score and just as in the Cup Final two months ago Zulte Waregem had got the better of KV Oostende.
The result sees Zulte Waregem remain 6th in Play-off I with 34 points. KVO are 4th with 36 points.
However, this could change depending on how Sporting Charleroi perform against AA Gent later today.
Plenty of goals in play-off II
Outclassed and out-played in the first half Union Saint-Gilloise suffered a 4-1 home defeat at the hands of Sint-Truiden. Sint-Truiden’s first goal came from a Vetokele penalty on 25 minutes. Vetokele made it 2-0 to the visitors a minute from half time. Perdichizzi gave Union fresh hope with a goal on 52 minutes.
However disaster stuck when the Union keeper Saussez (photo) injured himself and the match referee failed to stop play. Sint-Truiden took their chance and Cellebos made it 3-1 on 56 minutes.
Cellebos struck again on 73 minutes and it was over and out Union. Sint-Truiden leads Play-off II Group A with 16 points from 8 games. Union are 5th with 10 points.
There were also 5 goals in Saturday’s other Play II Group A match between Waasland-Beveren and . A Gano own goal on 2 minutes got Lierse SK of to a flying start.
Camacho equalized from the penalty spot on 14 minutes with Cools (photo) putting Waasland-Beveren 2-1 up on 38 minutes.
In the second half De Belder equalized for Lierse SK on 65 minutes.
However Langil’s 70th minutes goal proved sufficient to give Waasland-Beveren all 3 points.
The result sees move up to 3rd place with 12 points from 8 games. Lierse SK are 4th with 10 points.
Play-Off II B
There was no lack of goals in Play-Off II B either with Roeselare losing 2-3 at home to Sporting Lokeren and AS Eupen enjoying a 2-3 home win against KV Kortrijk.
Van Acker opened the scoring for Roeselare on 32 minutes only for Huppert to equalise for Lokeren 5 minutes from half time. In the second half Miric put Lokeren 2-1 up on 48 minutes with Cornet equalising for Roeselare from the penalty spot on 59 minutes. Spoorting Lokeren’s winning goal came from De Ridder on 60 minutes.
The result sees Roeselare remain bottom with 4 points from 8 games. Sporting Lokeren are 2nd with 13 points.
At the other end of the country in Eupen the home side came back from being a goal down to win their game against KV Kortrijk 3-2. Kortrijk open the scoring on 16 minutes through Rolland with Jeffrén equalising for the home side on 32 minutes.
An Onyekuru (photo) penalty on 38 minutes made for a half time score of 2-1 in AS Eupen’s favour. Onyekuru scored a second goal on 79 minutes and it was 3-1 to the Pandas. A Totovytskyy penalty on 88 minutes proved too little, too late for KV Kortrijk and Eupen took all three points.
The result sees AS Eupen move up to third place with 10 points from 8 games. KV Kortrijk is 5th with 8 points.