Club Brugge had upped the pressure on arch rivals Anderlecht last Friday, taking it 1-3 at Charleroi after a José Izquierdo hattrick (photo). The Golden Shoe seems to be back in full force after an injury spell.

The win lifted Bruges to just a single point from leaders Anderlecht, who had to wait until Sunday evening to play. "This made us a little nervous", Anderlecht players admitted after the poor performance against Zulte Waregem. Cup winners Zulte are the only team left without a win in Play-off 1, a kind of season finale with only the best 6 teams of the league.