Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha wants to acquire the Leuven club without delay, Het Laatste Nieuws claims, adding that the offer is worth a multiple amount of 2.5 million euros. This is the amount offered by Chinese investors earlier, but the Chinese plans seem to be in the doldrums, at least for the time being. By acting fast, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha could cut the Chinese short.

Aiyawatt would like to take to his father's footsteps, it is believed, and could do this on a smaller scale in the student city of Leuven, east of Brussels. OHL is said to be "studying" the plans. OHL were playing in the top flight last season, but were relegated in a dramatic turn at the end of the competition. This year, they just managed to retain their place in the First Division.