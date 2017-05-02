Club Brugge had received a blow 9 days ago, losing 2-0 in Anderlecht in what was considered as a big test after a poor start by the Bruges team. Anderlecht knocked their rivals right against the canvas, but two home matches later - against the most modest teams in this round-robin competition with the league's best 6 teams - Club Brugge are alive and kicking again, underlining they don't give up their title hopes yet.

After beating KV Oostende, Bruges went on to down Cup winners Zulte Waregem yesterday. But most attention went to referee Alexandre Boucaut in that game: he forgot to exclude a player after a wild tackle, did not give a penalty to Bruges and disallowed a goal by Zulte for a very light foul.