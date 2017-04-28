Anderlecht sank arch rivals Club Brugge last weekend, creating an 8-point gap with second-placed AA Gent. Football pundits said that "it was not a question of whether Anderlecht would become champions, but of when and where" with 6 days of play remaining in Play-off 1.

But the atmosphere has completely turned now, after Anderlecht were stunned by Charleroi. Anderlecht stumbled in a poor first half against the Zebras, playing a better second half but, missing all their chances and being denied a penalty, it was striker Hamdi Harbaoui who sealed it for Charleroi with a header.

Charleroi Coach Felice Mazzu, a rising star in Belgium who is named as the new coach for Club Brugge next season, was jumping from joy. He created a solid block, a team difficult to manoeuvre, and this paid off again in Anderlecht.