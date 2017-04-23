Play-off II brings the clubs of the top flight's second half of the table together with the best clubs of the First Division. The winners of each of the two groups play a final, the winner of which will meet the number 4 of Play-off I to fight it out for the final European ticket for the Europa League preliminaries next season.

Play-off II is the chance for First Division clubs to enter the spotlights and this is exactly what Union have done. Union are a modest club from the heart of Brussels (Sint-Gillis) though they have a very long and rich tradition. This time, they won 0-1 in Sint-Truiden. It was Aoulad, a former STVV player, who made the only goal with a spectacular bicycle kick.

Union's biggest challengers in Group A remain KV Mechelen, who beat Standard 1-0 and who are just one point behind Union. Frustrated fans of Sint-Truiden threw stones at Union's two team buses after the match. Two windows were smashed, but nobody got injured. Still in Group A, Waasland-Beveren posted their first victory, 2-3 at Lierse SK, leaving Standard in last place.

In Group B, leaders Genk are only playing tonight. Lokeren beat bottom-of-the-table Roeselare 2-1 while Eupen gave away a 1-3 lead in Kortrijk to be tied 3-all at KV Kortrijk.