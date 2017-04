Author: Michaël Torfs

Michaël Torfs 57-year-old Michael Whitaker has won the Antwerp Jumping Grand Prix. The British veteran and JB's Hot Stuff made no mistakes at the Antwerp docks and posted a fast time: 37.20 seconds. None of the other 11 combinations in the second round managed to do better. Gudrun Patteet was the best Belgian, taking 6th place.