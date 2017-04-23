Nina Derwael, one of Belgium's emerging talents in gymnastics, is taking part in her first European Championships in the senior category. She becomes the first Belgian woman ever to clinch a Gold medal at a European Championship.

"Deep inside I knew I was capable of taking a medal. And I felt very good today. I am really happy. But I don't realise yet what I have achieved. Maybe I will tonight, when I am lying in my bed, thinking back", said Derwael, who was the 7th of 8 finalists to enter the arena. She had to wait a long time, but deliberately didn't follow how her opponents were doing.

Derwael, a real specialist of the uneven bars, chose a difficult performance but made no mistakes and had a perfect landing. This earned her 14.633 points, well ahead of Eremina who had 14.300 points. Downie and Seitz were tied at 14.133 points.

The last Belgian female gymnast to take a European medal, was Aagje Vanwalleghem who claimed the bronze in Debrecen in 2005 (jump).