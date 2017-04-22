United Manager José Mourinho showed a lot of respect for Anderlecht - during the press conference before the game, but also after the match and during the clash, when he was seen chatting with his colleague René Weiler. Immediately after the final whistle, he even went on to greet the Anderlecht supporters in the grandstand.

United took a strong start with Henrikh Mkhitaryan opening the score, but Anderlecht took over, gaining ground with the midfield triangle Tielemans-Dendoncker-Hanni. It was playmaker Hanni who equalised in the rebound, cashing in on a shot from Tielemans that bounced back from the bar.

United lost striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in extra time. Zlatan had not been in his best form and missed two big chances. However, youngster Rashford took over in style, deceiving two defenders in the penalty area to slot home a shot in the left corner on 107 minutes of play: 2-1 and United through to the semis.