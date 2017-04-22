Anderlecht crack in Manchester, but forced United into extra time Author: Michaël Torfs

The coaches, José Mourinho and René Weiler, showed respect for one another during the match.
Fri 21/04/2017 - 10:32 Michaël Torfs In football, Manchester United got the better of Anderlecht in the Europa League - but only in extra time. Marcus Rashford eventually did the trick for United, after the second leg in Manchester had ended in a 1-all draw, just like the first leg in Brussels. Anderlecht played a good match, especially before the break when playmaker Sofiane Hanni equalised, but were lucky to escape a goal in the second half. The other Belgian team in the Europa League quarters, Racing Genk, were ousted by Spain's Celta de Vigo.

United Manager José Mourinho showed a lot of respect for Anderlecht - during the press conference before the game, but also after the match and during the clash, when he was seen chatting with his colleague René Weiler. Immediately after the final whistle, he even went on to greet the Anderlecht supporters in the grandstand.

United took a strong start with Henrikh Mkhitaryan opening the score, but Anderlecht took over, gaining ground with the midfield triangle Tielemans-Dendoncker-Hanni. It was playmaker Hanni who equalised in the rebound, cashing in on a shot from Tielemans that bounced back from the bar.

United lost striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic in extra time. Zlatan had not been in his best form and missed two big chances. However, youngster Rashford took over in style, deceiving two defenders in the penalty area to slot home a shot in the left corner on 107 minutes of play: 2-1 and United through to the semis. 

KRC Genk ousted

Racing Genk had lost 3-2 in Vigo and needed at least one goal to advance, but it was Celta who climbed ahead after the break. Leandro Trossard equalised, but Celta stood strong in a tense end to the match.

It was more than two decades since Belgium last had two teams in the last 8, but now both have been eliminated.