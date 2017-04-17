One day later, it's game over for Philippe Gilbert Author: Michaël Torfs

The news came as a complete surprise this morning: the spring classics are over for the Belgian cycling champion Philippe Gilbert, who was looking forward to the Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, two cycling classics in the Ardennes which take place in the coming week and which suit him like a glove. Gilbert apparently damaged his kidney during a crash at the Amstel Gold Race yesterday, which he went on to win anyway.

Gilbert crashed early in the Gold Race, but despite being in shock immediately afterwards, he managed to continue the race. The pain went away and Gilbert went on to win the Dutch classic.

However, the pain came back after the dust had settled, with Gilbert going to hospital just to be on the safe side. It turns out one of his kidneys has been badly hit. Doctors ordered Gilbert to take one week of complete rest. The two Ardennes races take place on Wednesday and Sunday; Gilbert is from the Liège region and was particularly looking forward to L-B-L to draw a profit from his best shape in years.

Gilbert won both the Tour of Flanders and the Gold Race so far this spring.