Gilbert crashed early in the Gold Race, but despite being in shock immediately afterwards, he managed to continue the race. The pain went away and Gilbert went on to win the Dutch classic.

However, the pain came back after the dust had settled, with Gilbert going to hospital just to be on the safe side. It turns out one of his kidneys has been badly hit. Doctors ordered Gilbert to take one week of complete rest. The two Ardennes races take place on Wednesday and Sunday; Gilbert is from the Liège region and was particularly looking forward to L-B-L to draw a profit from his best shape in years.

Gilbert won both the Tour of Flanders and the Gold Race so far this spring.