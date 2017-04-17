Anderlecht had played in Europe on Thursday, receiving Manchester United (1-1) and Ostend smelled their chance: they played at home and Anderlecht could be tired.

However, Anderlecht kept a strong organisation and had the best chances, with defender Kara Mbodj hitting the bar. An impressive solo effort by Algerian playmaker Hanni (who left KV Mechelen for Anderlecht last summer after being chosen the best player in the Belgian League) made it 0-1 for Anderlecht after the break, a result that the Brussels visitors kept without major problems.

KV Oostende had the best chances just before the break, including a missed penalty.