Gilbert found back his best form this year after a transfer to the Belgian Quick Step Team of General Manager Patrick Lefevere. He won the Tour of Flanders for the first time in his career two weeks ago, and agreed to take a break after that to concentrate on the Amstel and the Ardennes classics (Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège), despite his eagerness to try Paris-Roubaix to help Tom Boonen in his last race.

The 261 km race took the riders across the typical green, rolling hills of Dutch Limburg, with some steep climbs and a lot of small, winding roads. Organisers had redesigned the finale to make it more attractive: the riders didn't have to climb the Cauberg in the final kilometres this time.

Gilbert and Kwiatkowski broke away from a small group on the Bemelerberg deep into the final. Michael Albasini of Switzerland took third place, 10 seconds behind Gilbert, with New Zealander Nathan Haas taking fourth place.