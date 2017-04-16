In-form striker Pieter Gerkens did it again for Sint-Truiden, steering the Canaries past Lierse (2-1). Gerkens scored in each of his past five matches and brings his tally in the league to ten.
KV Mechelen, who just missed Play-off I for the league title, are busy with their plan B, which is winning Play-off II to have a chance to go into Europe after all. After a false start (losing against sensation Union) KV Mechelen are back in business with two wins, this time at Waasland-Beveren (1-2).
Standard had a disappointing season and the play-offs are a failure so far. Standard saw Union equalise in the dying minutes (2-2) and haven't won a match for two months. Coach Alexander Jankovic may have to pay the bill in the coming weeks.
Spectacular result in Roeselare
In Group B, KRC Genk are the big favourites but they only play tonight, at Kortrijk. Meanwhile, Eupen and Lokeren drew 3-3 and Mouscron had an impressive result at Roeselare (3-5).
Union and Sint-Truiden lead Group A with 7 points, followed closely by KV Mechelen (6). Lierse have 3 points, Standard 2 and Waasland 0. In Group B, Genk rule with 6 points and one match in hand.