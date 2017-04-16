Pieter Gerkens in the form of his life Author: Michaël Torfs

Pieter Gerkens, a former Genk pupil, now makes the sun shine at Genk's arch rivals Sint-Truiden.
Sun 16/04/2017 - 12:28 Michaël Torfs In football, Sint-Truiden beat Lierse SK to join Union in the lead in Group A of Play-off II. KV Mechelen moved past Waasland-Beveren, while Standard are in dire straits after another disappointing result, this time against revelations Union. Standard are still looking for their first win in the play-offs.

In-form striker Pieter Gerkens did it again for Sint-Truiden, steering the Canaries past Lierse (2-1). Gerkens scored in each of his past five matches and brings his tally in the league to ten.

KV Mechelen, who just missed Play-off I for the league title, are busy with their plan B, which is winning Play-off II to have a chance to go into Europe after all. After a false start (losing against sensation Union) KV Mechelen are back in business with two wins, this time at Waasland-Beveren (1-2).

Standard had a disappointing season and the play-offs are a failure so far. Standard saw Union equalise in the dying minutes (2-2) and haven't won a match for two months. Coach Alexander Jankovic may have to pay the bill in the coming weeks.

Spectacular result in Roeselare

In Group B, KRC Genk are the big favourites but they only play tonight, at Kortrijk. Meanwhile, Eupen and Lokeren drew 3-3 and Mouscron had an impressive result at Roeselare (3-5).

Union and Sint-Truiden lead Group A with 7 points, followed closely by KV Mechelen (6). Lierse have 3 points, Standard 2 and Waasland 0. In Group B, Genk rule with 6 points and one match in hand.