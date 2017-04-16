In-form striker Pieter Gerkens did it again for Sint-Truiden, steering the Canaries past Lierse (2-1). Gerkens scored in each of his past five matches and brings his tally in the league to ten.

KV Mechelen, who just missed Play-off I for the league title, are busy with their plan B, which is winning Play-off II to have a chance to go into Europe after all. After a false start (losing against sensation Union) KV Mechelen are back in business with two wins, this time at Waasland-Beveren (1-2).

Standard had a disappointing season and the play-offs are a failure so far. Standard saw Union equalise in the dying minutes (2-2) and haven't won a match for two months. Coach Alexander Jankovic may have to pay the bill in the coming weeks.