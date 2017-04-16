20-year-old Degrendele was only beaten by Germany's Kristina Vogel (gold) and Colombia's Martha Bayonda Pineda (silver).

In keirin, six finalists sprint at high speed after being led by a derny first, who "releases" them three laps from the end. Keirin is a tactical event where positions are very important, but Degrendele squeezed through at the bottom of the track to take third place at her big debut.

"This result will boost the rest of my career", Degrendele beamed. The rider from Varsenare (West Flanders) knew beforehand that Vogel was the big favourite. The 26-year-old from Erfurt clinched her 9th rainbow jersey.