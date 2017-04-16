20-year-old Degrendele was only beaten by Germany's Kristina Vogel (gold) and Colombia's Martha Bayonda Pineda (silver).
In keirin, six finalists sprint at high speed after being led by a derny first, who "releases" them three laps from the end. Keirin is a tactical event where positions are very important, but Degrendele squeezed through at the bottom of the track to take third place at her big debut.
"This result will boost the rest of my career", Degrendele beamed. The rider from Varsenare (West Flanders) knew beforehand that Vogel was the big favourite. The 26-year-old from Erfurt clinched her 9th rainbow jersey.
Kenny does it again
Kenny De Ketele and Moreno De Pauw added another bronze in the men's madison with 32 points (photo below). France (45 points) advanced Australia (41) for the gold.
It was the fifth Belgian medal, after the gold in women's madison for Lotte Kopecky and Jolien D'hoore, the silver for Kenny De Ketele in the men's points race and the bronze for Jolien D'hoore in the scratch. Also on the final day, Kopecky stranded in fourth place in the women's points race.
